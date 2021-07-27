Duane Allen Heins, 87, passed away on July 25, 2021. He was born on May 3, 1934, in Young America, to the late Roy Peter Heins and Mary Dunum Heins.
Duane is a Logansport graduate with the class of 1952. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1956. He was honorably discharged in 1958. Duane played the drums in the 7th division band, jazz band, and also played the drums at Indiana Beach on several occasions. He loved nature, trapping, fishing, and hunting. He farmed for the family for several years. He was a member of the Carpenters Union #615. Duane attended United Methodist Church in Young America.
Duane married Carolyn Ward on February 21, 1960 at the First Baptist Church of Kokomo. She passed away in 2019. They have three sons, Frank, Fred, and Greg Heins; four grandchildren, Bethany, Christen, Andrew, and Emily; six great grandchildren, Brooklyn Parks, Everleigh Heath, Ryder Heath, Annabelle Heins, Jaxson Heins, and Sophie Wilson. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Eddie Heins, Mike Heins, Linda Bradway, and Patty Greer.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Heins, and his nephew, Jerry Heins.
Services for Duane will be held at 1pm at Ellers Mortuary Main St Chapel on Friday, July 30. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 11am-1pm. Duane will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife at Kokomo Memorial Park.