Drew Anthony Newton, 29 of Kokomo passed away on July 21, 2021. He was born in Kokomo on October 19, 1991 to Tony and Lauren (Renard) Newton.
Drew loved to go hunting with his father and fishing at his favorite spot in Linton, Indiana. He was a great and loving father to his children and always wanted to spend as much time as he could with them.
Survivors include his four children; Maleah Taylor, Layla Newton and Cabella Newton, Cashlyn Newton parents; Tony and Lauren Newton, brother; Brock (Molly) Newton, grandparents; Jack (Patsy) Newton and John (Val) Renard, companion; Chelsey Goode, aunts; Stacy (Cheyne) Holguin, Tammy Riley, uncles; Dan Newton, Kevin (Diana) Renard, Paul (Lisa) Renard, Rick Newton; two nephews Cooper and Walker Newton.
Cremation will take place and small gathering will be held at a later date.