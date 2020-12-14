Dr. Sue Ann (Shafer) Symonds

Sue Ann Shafer Symonds, 82, of Kokomo, IN, went home to be with her Lord at 4:12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Waterford Health Campus in Kokomo after a lengthy illness. She was born Sept. 7, 1938, in Logansport to John D. and Jeannetta L. Shafer. On Sept. 19, 1986, she married Robin Symonds. Sue graduated from Logansport High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana University in 1960, a master’s degree in nursing from Indiana University in 1975, and an Ed.D. from Ball State University in 2003 . Sue worked for St Joseph’s Hospital in Kokomo and was a member of the nursing faculty at Indiana University Kokomo from 1968 until retiring in May, 2002. Sue belonged to Tri Kappa of Logansport and Kokomo and was a life member of the IU Alumni Association and of the Okos Veteran Firemen’s Association of Marblehead, MA.
She is survived by her husband Robin Symonds of Kokomo, sister Dr. Kathy J. Shafer Morrical, sister-in-law Barbara Hitchcock, daughters Laura (Gary) McKinney, Terri (David) Stringfellow, Jo Lynne (Greg) Hall, her grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Caldwell, Patrick (Kayla) McKinney; Katie McKinney; Hannah Stringfellow; Grace Stringfellow, and Darrell Hall; her great-grandchildren, Leah and Collin McKinney. She is also survived by three nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents. In retirement Sue enjoyed painting, cross stitch, and knitting Christmas stockings for family members. She will be buried in a private ceremony in the Camden Cemetery. A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date when covid restrictions permit.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund in memory of Sue Symonds at the Indiana University School of Nursing in Indianapolis. Checks should be made payable to the IU Foundation and mailed to Janet McCully, Indiana University School of Nursing, Indianapolis, NU 118, 600 Barnhill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
