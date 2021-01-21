Dr. Norman K. Wilson, 87, of Kokomo, passed away at home at 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was born December 17, 1933, in Indianapolis, to Fred and Thelma (Harbert) Wilson. On March 30, 1956, he married Judith W. “Judy” Woolgar, at the Downey Avenue Christian Church in Indianapolis, and she preceded him in death on May 2, 2018.
Norman was a 1952 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School where he was a Hall of Fame Athlete and lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track. He graduated from Butler University in 1957 where he was a member of Sigma Kai and played football and graduated from Indiana University Medical School in 1960. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1963, attaining the rank of Captain, and began his medical practice in Kokomo in 1964, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed waterskiing and golfing and had eight holes-in-one.
Survivors include his daughters, Cindy L. Wilson Grove and Julie E. Wilson; son, Dr. Jeffrey K. Wilson (Jill R. Troha); grandchildren, T. Elliot Grove (Alli), Kevin W. Grove (Julie) and Haley D. Wilson (Kennan Kadam); “adopted daughter”, Kathy Cross; brother, Lawrence Wilson; and sister-in-law, Shirley Wilson.
In addition to his wife, Judy Wilson, he was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Hannah; and brother, Paul Tracy Wilson.
A memorial service for Norman will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Dr. Norman K. Wilson's family, please visit our floral store.