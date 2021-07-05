Dr. John Christopher Koscica

Dr. John Christopher Koscica, 65, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 1, 2021. He was born on August 16, 1955 in Queens, NY, the son of Ante and Zdenka (Bacich) Koscica. John worked as a respected physician for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, fishing, taking care of his lawn, going to the beach, and the music of Bruce Springsteen, Queen, and Yes. He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Daria; children Anthony and Matthew; his sister, Anna; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memories may be shared online at Sunsetmemorygarden.com.

Tags