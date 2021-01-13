Dr. B.J. Matchett, DVM, age 92, went to be with the Lord on December 22nd 2020.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Helen Matchett; son, David Matchett; and daughter, Cecilia (Matchett) Blazier.
He graduated from Swayzee High School, Purdue University, and Ohio State University. Upon graduation from college he moved to Greentown to begin a 37 year career as a Veterinarian. Facing life with an optimistic outlook, lively zest, and personal energy, he was an extremely social person who loved conversation with joy, to stories about working with animals. B.J. was known as the "Friendly Veterinarian" who always had a story to tell.
He donated his body to be used for Medical Science.
No public service planned. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given in his memory to Greentown First United Methodist Church, 124 South Green Street, Greentown, IN 46936, GreentownFirstumc@yahoo.com. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Dr. B.J. Matchett, DVM's family, please visit our floral store.