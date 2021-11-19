Doyle Wayne Causey, 72, of Kokomo went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 5:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born on October 28, 1949 in Elwood, Indiana to the late Joe D. and Holly Lorraine (Ellenburg) Causey. Doyle was their second-born of five children.

Doyle was a 1967 Kokomo High School graduate and also attended Indiana University in Kokomo.

Doyle served our nation as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division, The Screaming Eagles, in Vietnam. He trained at Fort Knox, Kentucky and Fort Polk, Louisiana before being sent overseas. While in Vietnam, Doyle's left ankle was wounded. Then on April 28, 1970, President Nixon deployed American troops into Cambodia. Doyle was wounded twice in Cambodia and listed as M.I.A. He was flown to Japan for treatment of injuries, then to Walter Reed in D.C., and eventually Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. Doyle was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Combat Infantry Badge.

Doyle married Rose Maria Anthony on November 23, 1974 in Kokomo, at Beamer United Methodist Church and she survives.

Doyle was employed at General Motors in Kokomo for thirty years.

In 1999 Doyle had a vision to build a veterans memorial in Kokomo to honor all veterans. He brought this vision and a picture from his DAV magazine of "The Clasping Hand" Statue to the Veterans Committee meeting at UAW Local 292. Doyle traveled to Pottstown, Pennsylvania and visited with John Chalk, sculptor of "The Clasping Hand." The life-sized clasping hand statue was originally made for a veterans group in Pottstown for their memorial site. After meeting with them and John Chalk it was in agreement that John would cast another statue from the same mold for Doyle's vision for Kokomo. The Howard County Veterans Memorial Corporation was formed. Land was acquired in Darrough Chapel Park, around the corner from Doyle's childhood home, for the memorial site. The dedication of the Howard County Veteran's Memorial was September 17, 2000. Doyle was President of the Howard County Veteran's Memorial Corporation at its inception and for seven years thereafter. He always felt blessed that his passion to build a memorial in Kokomo for all veterans became a reality and was supported by the whole community. He could not have been more thankful and grateful.

Doyle was saved on June 3, 2007. His rebirth occurred at Radiant Life Ministry Church under the direction of his Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

In addition to his wife, Rose, Doyle is survived by his sisters Nancy Hostetler of Fishers and Kathy (David) Speedy, of Alabama; nephew, Robert Higgins lll of Tipton; nieces, Hollie Speedy of Virginia and Hope Speedy of Alabama; brothers-in-law John Anthony, Indianapolis, George Anthony Jr., and Dr. Thomas Anthony; sister-in-law Lona Butcher; nephews George (Dianna) Butcher, D.J. (Stephanie) Butcher, Shannon Anthony, and Samuel Wheeler; nieces Tammy Gentry, Amber Anthony, Jackie Wheeler, Dana Butcher, Ashley (Bill) Rex, of Indianapolis, Leanna Coons, Bridget Anthony, Missy Anthony, Wendy Anthony, and Kaylee Anthony.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia Ann Higgins; brother Ricky Allen Causey, and his precious Bo.

Doyle was a member of U.A.W. Local 292, American Legion Post 317, Radiant Life Ministry, his beloved church, and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Visitation will be Friday, November 12, 2021 from 3p.m. to 7p.m. at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 South Webster Street in Kokomo. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11a.m. at Ellers Mortuary with Pastor Mike Young officiating. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery.

A special thank you to Matthew L. Mitchell, M.D. at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

May God bless all families who have been touched by Covid.