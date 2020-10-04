Douglas Wayne Freeman, 61, Kokomo, passed away at 5:05 pm Thursday October 1, 2020, at his home. He was born August 23, 1959, in Marion, IN, the son of Harold L. & Vivian (Herring) Freeman.
Douglas graduated from Marion High School. He served with the United States Army. Douglas retired from Community Howard Regional Health as an electrician. Douglas was an avid outdoorsman who loved to camp and hike. He also enjoyed going to church, volunteering and always had a helping hand to those at church.
Douglas is survived by his mother, Vivian Freeman; significant other, Leigh Leckrone; children, April (Mike) Crews, Amy (Jamie) White, Lee Ditton, Christopher (Amber) Freeman and Brandon (Lyndze) Freeman, along with 9 grandchildren; and siblings, Dennis Freeman, Marsha Newton, Nancy Atchison, Terri Tellier.
Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Harold L. Freeman.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
