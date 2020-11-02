Douglas Neil Sharp, 77, Kokomo, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home. He was born November 10, 1943 in Kenvir, KY to the late John Carl and Ethel (Ward) Sharp. On May 7, 1972, he married Janice Beasley, and she survives.
Douglas was a graduate of Prairie High School. He retired from Chrysler in 2001 after 15 years of service. He served in the First Church of the Nazarene which he loved very much because he felt the Lord was there.
In addition to his wife Janice, he is survived by his children, Michael Sharp, Neil Sharp, and Carl (Shanon) Sharp; brother, Allen (Teri) Sharp; sister, Maggie (Dick) DeWitt; grandchildren, Dariann Sharp, Logan (Katie) Sharp, Kami (Alex) Leiter, Breyten Sharp, and Elijah Sharp; great-grandchildren, Nash Michael Sharp, and Emmi Rose Sharp; along with many nieces and nephews.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Shirley Peace, Libby Wagerman, and Shirley Sharp; and brother, John Sharp.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo, with Pastor Tim Gates officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 11 am to 1 pm Wednesday at the church before the service. Masks will be required to be worn for both visitation and funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Douglas’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
