Douglas L. Salgat

Douglas Louis Salgat, 55, Kokomo, passed away at 1:04 am Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born August 10, 1966 in Kokomo, the son of the late Jim and Kathryn “Kay” (O’Brien) Salgat.
Douglas was a 1984 graduate of Northwestern High School. He was currently employed at Grissom Air Force Base where he worked in logistics. Douglas enjoyed motorcycles and racing, as he spent most of his weekends at Miami County Speedway.
Douglas is survived by his daughters, Katie Salgat, and Abbey Salgat; siblings, Karen (Mike) Hatfield, Tony Salgat, Jeanette (David Sr.) Custodio, and Andrew (Vanessa) Salgat; the mother of his children, Dawn Repovg; along with several nieces and nephews.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to visit with the family 4 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be to the Parkinson's Foundation in Douglas' memory.