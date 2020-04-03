Douglas Glen Spires

Douglas G. Spires, 59, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1960 in Tipton, IN the son of Clifton H. and Barbara Sue (Williams) Spires.
Doug graduated from Kokomo High School in 1979. He worked at Continental Steel from 1978 - 1986 and finished his career as a Journeyman Pipefitter at Chrysler from 1986 - 2006. Doug didn’t know a stranger, he had friends wherever he went and was the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it! Anyone who knew him knew that his greatest joys in life were his daughter Holli and his three grandkids. They were the light of his life! Doug loved attending all his grandkids events and volunteering in their classrooms. He also enjoyed his weekly breakfast dates with his daughter Holli. Doug loved being outdoors and enjoyed working around his house. His dog Angel held a special place in his heart, she was wherever he was. They enjoyed daily walks through the woods by his home. Doug may not being physically here with us anymore but he lives on in so many of our hearts. He left lasting impressions on so many people, especially his daughter who was his best friend. Their bond was unbreakable. Doug will be greatly loved and missed by everyone who knew him and he will be in our hearts forever.
Surviving family members include daughter, Holli (Russell) Meehan of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Everett Meehan; Emmett Meehan and Edithe Meehan; brother, Phil Spires of Noblesville, IN; sister, Connie Spires of Kokomo, IN; nieces, Cassi Spires; Ali Spires; nephews, Wesley Spires; Clay Spires.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private services are being arranged at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home in Kokomo, IN, due to the current COVID-19 situation.