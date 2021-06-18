Douglas “Doug” Jack Popejoy, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home with his wife and faithful Labrador by his side. He was born on November 29, 1946, in Washington, Iowa to the late Bernard Jack Popejoy and the late Marjorie Mae Popejoy. He graduated from Fairfield High School, Fairfield, Iowa in 1965. He joined the United States Navy during the Vietnam War in February 1968 and served through July 1975. He graduated from Taylor University in 1982. As an electrician by trade he worked at the Chrysler Transmission Plant in Kokomo for twenty-four years retiring in 2009; a member of the UAW-685 skilled trades union.

He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young man while attending the Pleasant Plain Friends Church in Pleasant Plain, Iowa where he lived with his family during his formative years until he was a young adult.

Doug and his beloved wife of thirty-four years spent fall and winter months in Donna, Texas, within a community where he had numerous friends and family and led them in Scripture and Worship services weekly.

He enjoyed bodies of water and would revisit Lake Odessa, Wapello, Iowa until 2001 where he spent many summers growing up. In the fall he enjoyed pheasant hunting in Iowa with his brother, sons and Labrador retrievers he had through the years.

While in Texas he enjoyed fishing trips in the Gulf of Mexico, cruising with Carnival and loved camping along routes in his fifth wheel while traveling with his wife, family and friends.

Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Popejoy, Peru; brother, Robert “Bob” (Christy) Popejoy, Montrose, Iowa; son, Scott (Sulan) Popejoy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; son, Andrew (Sara) Popejoy, Loves Park, Illinois; daughter, Liza (Aaron) Anglin, Fort Wayne; daughter, Sarah Felver (special friend Jeremy Hutcheson), Gas City; step-son Larry Wayne Wash, Radcliff, Kentucky; step-son James Wash, Lafayette; step-son Kerry (Kristie) Wash, North Richland Hills, Texas; sixteen grandchildren Jason Wash, Elizabeth Popejoy-Geiken, Jacob Wash, Kelly Wash, Whitley Felver, Jessica Popejoy-Geiken, Shelby Popejoy, Vance Felver, Summer Popejoy, Kaitlyn Wash Carter Thomas, “AJ” Popejoy, Carlea Thomas, Travis Brazzel, Nathan Horner, Emily Anglin; and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marjorie Popejoy and grandson, Ethan Felver.

In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Doug can be made to Open Door Fellowship Church, 1388 N 800 W 27, Converse, Indiana 46919 and then will be forwarded to Helping the Homeless, Agape Care Center 200 E. Peachtree St. Woodruff, South Carolina 29388 agapecarecenter.com an organization near to Doug’s heart stewarded by a good military friend of his.

Services will be at Open Door Fellowship Church, 1338 N 800 W 27, Converse, Indiana on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with calling between 10:00-2:00.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main, Amboy, IN.