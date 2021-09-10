Douglas “Doug” Carey Meyer, 58, Kokomo, passed away Saturday September 4, 2021, at his home. He was born October 6, 1962, in Lafayette, the son of Donald Meyer and Wanda (Cody) Martin.
Doug was a graduate of Western High School. Following high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army in the 3rd Infantry Division. He assisted with performing Military Rites at Arlington National Cemetery. Doug was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He was an intelligent man who taught himself computer coding and building computers. He was a member of Russiaville Community Church and loved to read and memorize the Bible.
Doug is survived by his father, Donald Meyer; mother, Wanda (Bill) Martin; son, Nicholas (Nicole) Meyer, Georgia; daughter, Alicia (Dustin) Wilder, Mexico, IN; grandchildren, Brayden Meyer, Colin Wilder, Autumn Wilder; brothers, David Meyer, Derrick Martin; stepsister, Kelley (Duaine) Carter; several aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Betty Meyer; and maternal grandparents, Roy and Edna Cody.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday September 11, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Pastor Paul Enochs officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doug’s memory to the Russiaville Community Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.