Douglas C. “Doug” Horoho, 82, Sharpsville, passed away at 6:30 am Sunday, January 17, 2021, at his home. He was born August 22, 1938, in Russiaville, the son of the late Ernest & Garnell (McGraw) Horoho. He married Berneice Faulkner on December 25, 1958, who preceded him in death on January 27, 2013. He then married Opal F. (Woolum) Gappens on May 30, 2015, who survives.
Doug was a graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Army. He worked for Cuneo Press for 23 years and Howard Community Hospital for 37 years retiring in 2015. Doug was an animal lover, who enjoyed antiques and attended First Church of the Nazarene.
Along with his wife Opal, Doug is also survived by his son, Neil Horoho; step-children, Jerry Gappens, Jr., Jim (Patty) Gappens and Barb (Mick) Calvin; son-in-law, John Pepper; 9 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Toni Harrell and Merrell (Margie) Horoho.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Berneice; children, Julie Pepper and Matthew Horoho; 1 sister and 2 brothers.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Crown Point Cemetery with Pastor Tim Gates officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Doug’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
