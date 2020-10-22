Douglas Allan McClure

Douglas Allan McClure, 52, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.  He was born July 5, 1968, in Fairbanks, Alaska, the son of Douglas R. & Beth (Porter) McClure. 

Douglas was a 1986 graduate of Western High School.  He enjoyed DJ’ing, riding motorcycles, reading, drawing, but most of all he loved his children. 

Douglas is survived by his mother, Beth (Monty) Montgomery; children, Nicholas T. Spotts, Miranda McClure, Jade McClure and Sierra McClure; grandchildren, Carson, Harper McClure and soon to be born, Aurora Jade McClure; sister, Michelle McClure; aunts, Candice McClure and Valarie (Ed) Stone; niece and nephews, Aaron (Monica) Workman, Jake Workman and Ashleigh (Kevin) Harris; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kayden Harris, Oliver Workman, Sadie Workman and Livy Workman.

Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Richard McClure; and his grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.  Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.  Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am-1 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.  Memorial contributions may be made in Douglas’ memory to Mental Health America, 700 E. Firmin Street, #263, Kokomo, IN 46902 or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.

To send flowers to Douglas' family, please visit our floral store.

Tags