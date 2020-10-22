Douglas Allan McClure, 52, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born July 5, 1968, in Fairbanks, Alaska, the son of Douglas R. & Beth (Porter) McClure.
Douglas was a 1986 graduate of Western High School. He enjoyed DJ’ing, riding motorcycles, reading, drawing, but most of all he loved his children.
Douglas is survived by his mother, Beth (Monty) Montgomery; children, Nicholas T. Spotts, Miranda McClure, Jade McClure and Sierra McClure; grandchildren, Carson, Harper McClure and soon to be born, Aurora Jade McClure; sister, Michelle McClure; aunts, Candice McClure and Valarie (Ed) Stone; niece and nephews, Aaron (Monica) Workman, Jake Workman and Ashleigh (Kevin) Harris; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kayden Harris, Oliver Workman, Sadie Workman and Livy Workman.
Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Richard McClure; and his grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am-1 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Douglas’ memory to Mental Health America, 700 E. Firmin Street, #263, Kokomo, IN 46902 or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
