Doug Russell, 62 of Tipton died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Tipton on January 6, 1958 to Robert and Martha (McKay) Russell. Doug married Sue Talley on November 13, 1976 and she survives.
Doug was a mechanic, working at Matchette Repair Service in Sharpsville for over 15 years. He loved to go 4-wheeling and camping. He especially enjoyed his trips to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Survivors besides his wife of 43 years Sue include three children, Casey DeBard and husband Ron, Kokomo, Cara Ford and husband Justin, Camby and Jared Russell and wife Colby, Lawrence, Kansas. Doug is also survived by three siblings, Jan Fallis and husband Don, Ludington, Michigan, Beth Russell and wife Michelle, Kettering, Ohio and Dave Russell and wife Michelle, Tipton; six grandchildren, Morgan, Liam, Jason, Lexy, Lauren and Andrew. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Brown and Tonita Jung and two brothers, Mike Russell and Butch Russell.
Doug’s funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Kevin DeBard presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Doug may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674.