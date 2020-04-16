Dortha K. Maple, 96, Greentown, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Monday April 13, 2020, at 11:55 a.m. She was born in Howard County, Indiana on September 16, 1923 to Glen Middlesworth and Lilith (Morris) Middlesworth - Johnson.
She graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1941. She married Francis V. Maple on June 17, 1949 and they were married 53 years before his passing on July 31, 2002. Dortha and her husband owned and operated the family home improvement business F.V. Maple, Inc. for 35 years. She had also worked as a care giver and for the post office for 10 years. She supported children’s activities. Dortha also enjoyed music, family outings and get together’s, cooking, sewing and gardening.
She is survived by her children, Paula J. (Maple) and husband, Kent A. Keeney, Patrick D. Maple and James A. Maple (Patsy Clark); grandchildren, Kyle Keeney (Grethel Keeney), Eric Maple, Kara (Keeney) Ditzler (Shannon Ditzler), Jennifer (Maple) Howard, Kay Keeney, Kurt Keeney (Melissa Keeney) and Jacob Maple; great-grandchildren, Bailey Howard, Ruth Howard, Brandy Maple, Schylar Keeney, Shelby Ditzler, Shaden Ditzler and Julia Mendoza Keeney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis V. Maple; parents, Glen A. Middlesworth and Lilith A. Middlesworth - Johnson; siblings, Norman (Ruth) Middlesworth, Darrell (Wilma) Middlesworth and Mildred (Middlesworth) (Amos) Clevenger; and grandson, Russell Maple.
Dortha was the epitome of a “capable wife”, in addition to bearing and raising three small children and sewing most of their clothes, she was an integral part of running their small home improvement business. She gave uncommon attention to her husband, helping him deal with serious long term health issues for 53 years. They loving cared for both of their mother’s until they passed. Family was first, middle and last. Gardening was her de-stresser. She almost made it to 100. She was dearly loved and will be missed.
A private grave side service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery , Greentown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main Street Greentown assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dortha K. (Middlesworth) Maple, please visit our floral store.