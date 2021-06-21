Dorothy R. Johnson, 86 of Tipton died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent – Kokomo. She was born on January 17, 1935 in Clay County, Indiana and had previously lived in Kokomo, Patricksburg and Clay City. Her parents were Herman & Laura Bell (Long) Culler. Dorothy married Jimmie L. Johnson on July 19, 1958 and he preceded her in death on December 13, 1985.
Dorothy had worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo. She was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle in Kokomo and a graduate of Ashboro High School. Dorothy loved to crochet and whenever she heard of a new baby on the way she would start making a blanket for them as well as making gifts for others. Dorothy was known to take in people who were down on their luck and needed a helping hand. She loved farming and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her five children, Carolyn Henry and husband Charles, Tipton, Charlotte Johnson, North Carolina, Jannie Anderson and husband Ron, Lonoke, Arkansas, Jimmy Johnson and wife Shelia, Lonoke, Arkansas and Evelyn Lenord, Austin, Arkansas.
Dorothy is also survived by one sister, Harriet Dalton of Indiana and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by eight siblings and two children, Jerry Johnson and Elaine Carpenter, three grandsons and a great-grandson as well as many other loved ones..
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Full Gospel Tabernacle in Kokomo with Pastor James Ball presiding. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Dorothy will be cremated and she will be buried next to her husband Jimmie in Maple Grove Cemetery near Clay City.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Johnson family with Dorothy’s arrangements.