Dorothy Marie Metcalf Hartman, 91, Kokomo, passed away peacefully at home, Friday July 17, 2020. She was born December 4, 1928, in Jerome, IN, to Harry & Mildred (Scott) Metcalf. She married Leonard E. Hartman February 18, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kokomo and he survives.
Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Clay High School. She had worked for Delco Electronics for 6 years and for the Voter Registration Office for 14 years. Dorothy was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kokomo, and a member of the Town and Country Home Extension Club. Her hobbies included cake decorating, baking, teddy bear making, cross stitching, crocheting, and most especially, playing cards with her family.
Along with her husband, Leonard, Dorothy is also survived by her sisters, Marjorie Sinnamon, Kokomo, and Carolyn Scott, Alabama; children, Marla (Derek) Ferraro, Kokomo, Carolee (Curtis) Sandacz, Ohio, Richard (Cara) Hartman, Kokomo; daughters-in-law, Cindy Hartman, Kokomo, and Jamie (Terry) Taylor, Kokomo; grandchildren, Brian (Holly) Hartman, Craig Hartman, Ashley Ferraro, Courtney (L.J.) Lowe, Sarah (Kevin) Logan, Derek (Shelby) Ferraro II, William (Jenica) Hartman Jr., AnnMarie (Todd) Adams, Daniel (Carrie) Hartman, Emily (Greg) Farrell, and Andrew Hartman, along with 20 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Max Hartman and William Hartman, Sr.; great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Hartman; siblings, Wilma Schini, Margaret Laag, John Metcalf, Forrest Metcalf, Cleo Metcalf, Perry Metcalf and Russell Metcalf.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday July 24, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Masks will be required to be worn by anyone attending the visitation or funeral. Private funeral service will be held at the funeral home, with Pastor John Kolb officiating. Private burial will follow in Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
