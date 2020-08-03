Dorothy Marie Martin (McJunkins), age 90, passed from earth into heaven on July 31 at 5:09 pm, with her loving daughters at her side. She was born on July 21, 1930 to F.H. and Dora (Oody) McJunkins in Loudon, TN.
She married Elmer Parton in 1947 and was blessed with two children, Patty Parton Drake (Greg) and Ricky Gene Parton (Susie). She later married Duan (Pope) J. Martin in 1958 and was blessed with a daughter, Sabrina Martin Cagle (Mark).
She was fortunate to also enjoy companionship the last five years of life in marriage to Wayne Thomas, and he survives.
She retired to Vero Beach, FL after 30 years of service from General Motors. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends in the mountain home she shared with Duan that was located in the Cherokee National Forest in Tellico Plains, TN. She had the gift of hospitality and loved cooking and entertaining for those she loved. Due to declining health, she returned to Kokomo in May 2006. She was a member of Kokomo First Nazarene and loved attending to worship as her health allowed.
She is also survived by her two daughters, one daughter-in-law, her precious puppy dog, Angel, her grandchildren, Alicia Bollinger (Rich), Trenton Webster (Brooke), Carrie Sonafrank (Jim), Troy Parton (Stefanie), Kyle Parton (Megan), Dustin Rodkey, and Josh Rodkey (Brittany), thirteen great grand children, siblings, Hazel Parton (whom passed on August 2, 2020), Robert McJunkins (Becky), and Linda Hickey (Jim), sister-in-laws, Mona Martin, Sharon Lee, and Jerolyn Ozment, and numerous other family members that she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duan, her son, Rick Parton, parents, one brother, Carl McJunkins, and one brother-in-law, Ed Parton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center. A double visitation/funeral service will take place at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington for her and her sister, Hazel, at 10:00 am until the time of service at 12 noon, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Pastor Tim Gates will officiate.
The family would like to thank Primrose Retirement Community and Guardian Angel Care Hospice for the loving care our mom received during the last years and months of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene. Envelopes will be available. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.