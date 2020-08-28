Dorothy M. Hunter Carson, 95, of Kokomo, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Tipton. She was born November 4, 1924, in London, Kentucky, to Robert V. and Viola (Summers) Howard. She married Allen W. Hunter, and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1974. On September 4, 1994, she married Rolland H. “Buck” Carson, and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2013.
Dorothy graduated from Kokomo High School and was the financial secretary for Taylor Schools. She enjoyed square dancing, camping, gardening, growing flowers, and traveling, especially taking family trips to Minnesota. Dorothy was an active member of the Naphtali Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Pam Hunter; step-children, Linda Stephenson, Richard Carson and Stanley Carson; grandchildren, Scott (Michelle) Lobeck, Kim (Don) Peters and Chris (Kim) Hunter; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Jeffries, Austin Jeffries, Allie Lobeck and Ella Lobeck and nieces and nephews.
In addition to both of her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Hunter; brother, Robert (Helen) Howard and her nephew, Don Howard .
Funeral services will begin with Eastern Star Rites at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Pastor Jason Grant will officiate. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
