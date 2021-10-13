Dorothy M. Gasaway, 96, Kokomo, passed away at 9:18 pm on Sunday October 10, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. She was born on March 16, 1925, in Peru to the late Ora and Helen (Snyder) Collier. On March 15, 1944, in Peru she married Robert Gasaway and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2011.
Dorothy was a 1943 graduate of Peru High School. She worked for General Motors up until her retirement in 1987. She was a member of Southside Christian Church and UAW Local 292. She was a past member of the American Business Women’s Association (ABA). Dorothy loved her family and caring for her grandchildren. She loved to cook, take care of her garden, crochet and work crosswords.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Bobbi Fisher and Timothy (Sandy) Gasaway; grandchildren, Patrick Fisher, Denise Fisher, Scott Gasaway, and Wendy (Charles) Stidam; two step grandchildren, Aubrey Raines and Brian Raines; three great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Ora and Helen; three sisters; one grandson and one step great granddaughter.
Service will be at 12:00 pm on Monday October 18, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Becky Sundquist officiating. Burial will follow in Santa Fe Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Southside Christian Church, www.sschristianchurch.com. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
