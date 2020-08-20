Dorothy Louise Kellar

Dorothy (Davis) Kellar, 89, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020. She was born to Henry and Milba (Culpepper) Davis in Ringgold, Louisiana. She graduated as Salutatorian from high school, then met and married Bill Adams, started a family, and moved to Kokomo, IN. She enjoyed a 30-plus year career at First Federal Savings & Loan and retired as a Vice-President of the Commercial Loan Dept.
Dorothy loved art shows, music, great food, and travel which were all evident in a quick tour through her home. She built friendships with people everywhere she explored and we are confident she’s delighting in the fine art of Heaven.
Survivors include: two daughters, Regina (Adams) Bryant and Melanie Adams; five grandchildren, Brandon Irvin, Quinton Bryant (Jennifer), Nathan Vega (Kim), Ana and Nehemiah Adams; and five great-grandchildren, Cooper, Camryn, & Callie Bryant, and Urban and Gavin Vega.
A celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Aug. 22 from 2-4PM at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., in Kokomo, IN. A burial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, lead by her brother, Pastor (Ret.) Billy Davis, at Social Springs Cemetery in Red River Parish, LA where Dorothy grew up.
Our family thanks the nurses and staff at Wellbrooke with a special shout out to Chef Steven for getting Dorothy's grits and buttermilk! We also thank Elara (Hospice) Caring, especially nurse Cathy, for the compassionate care given to Dorothy.
Our family kindly requests donations to Elara (Hospice) Caring in lieu of flowers.