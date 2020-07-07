Dorothy L. Gregory, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 11:44 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born January 19, 1945, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, to Garland Kerns and Cora (Adams) Hogan.
Dorothy was a homemaker and caregiver, and she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Hebert, of Kokomo; sisters, Rita Fields, of Kokomo, and Sherry Collins, of Tennessee; grandchildren, David Wayne and Debra Turner, of Kokomo, Misty and Nathan Worthen, of Lafayette, Louisiana, Robert and Sarah Turner, Jr., of Arnaudville, Louisiana, Ryan Turner and his companion Ashley Archer, of Kokomo, Rick Turner, of Kokomo, and Caleb Turner, of Arkansas; and great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Worthen, Jr., Dason Worthen and Kenzie Turner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Kerns and Cora (Kerns) Hogan; son, Robert David Turner, Sr.; and three sisters, Faye, Pauline and Etta.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, with Minister Sandy Benzinger officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Dorothy's family, please visit our floral store.