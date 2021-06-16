Dorothy "Dot" Davis (Lowder) left this world to rejoin many loved ones. She was born in Kokomo, Ind. to Francis and Margaret (Locke) Lowder. A life-long member of the Salvation Army, she was a Sunday school teacher, Sunbeam leader, camp counselor and so much more throughout her life. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed. She loved taking care of others and continued to do so even after she retired from Bona Vista. She was a sweet soul and was so pure at heart. She is survived by her sister Sarah Lowder, two children April (Jerry) Banks and Ricky (Feleicia) Duncan, two step daughters, nine grandchildren Lee Shafer, Preston Warner, Depril Duncan, Dre'Veon Lewis, Andreighauns Lewis, Eryauna Duncan, A'Mondre Lewis, Desiraya Duncan and Dre'Nisia Lewis; five step grandchildren, two nephews Jerry and Joey (Tracy) Nelson, niece Major Judy Lowder, special sis-in-love Nancy and many friends. In addition to her husband Gary Davis, she was preceded in death by her first husband and life long friend Dennis Duncan, her parents, daughter Lyndsay, her brother Garry and sister Teresa and one step-son.
A Stellantis employee is celebrating 50 years at the Kokomo Casting Plant.
I was driving in a busy part of town last week when I saw something, something that intrigued me. Even though I already knew things such as this aren’t all that uncommon, I was still in awe. I was at one of the busiest intersections in town and noticed either a falcon or a Cooper’s Hawk with…
INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Faucet is switching up their trade show presentations to launch their new products live from a real home with a very real Emily Hampshire. Delta's Real Life Showroom, live streaming today, launches Delta's newest kitchen and bath collections with no booths, no badges, just Emily – with a little help from Delta product experts.
Meanwhile, the Packers were holding the penultimate OTA practice of their offseason — a voluntary session that Aaron Rodgers was hardly the only player to skip.
So far this month, Howard County is averaging six new cases of COVID-19 daily, with an average of 180 residents being tested each day.
April Phillips was hired by Arizona in April, but will instead have an assistant role with the Texas Longhorns.
For Captain Picard Day, Paramount+ also released a new poster for the series starring Patrick Stewart.
CNN's Christiane Amanpour provides analysis following a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The New York attorney general's office is conducting a criminal tax investigation into top Trump Organization officer Allen Weisselberg and he could face charges as early as this summer, according to the New York Times.
Meanwhile, the Packers were holding the penultimate OTA practice of their offseason — a voluntary session that Aaron Rodgers was hardly the only player to skip.
April Phillips was hired by Arizona in April, but will instead have an assistant role with the Texas Longhorns.
Verona's Jackson Acker won the discus and shot put events at the WIAA Division 1 Middleton regional.