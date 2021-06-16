Dorothy "Dot" Davis (Lowder) left this world to rejoin many loved ones. She was born in Kokomo, Ind. to Francis and Margaret (Locke) Lowder. A life-long member of the Salvation Army, she was a Sunday school teacher, Sunbeam leader, camp counselor and so much more throughout her life. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed. She loved taking care of others and continued to do so even after she retired from Bona Vista. She was a sweet soul and was so pure at heart. She is survived by her sister Sarah Lowder, two children April (Jerry) Banks and Ricky (Feleicia) Duncan, two step daughters, nine grandchildren Lee Shafer, Preston Warner, Depril Duncan, Dre'Veon Lewis, Andreighauns Lewis, Eryauna Duncan, A'Mondre Lewis, Desiraya Duncan and Dre'Nisia Lewis; five step grandchildren, two nephews Jerry and Joey (Tracy) Nelson, niece Major Judy Lowder, special sis-in-love Nancy and many friends. In addition to her husband Gary Davis, she was preceded in death by her first husband and life long friend Dennis Duncan, her parents, daughter Lyndsay, her brother Garry and sister Teresa and one step-son.

