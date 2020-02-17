Dorothy Jean (Zirkle) Johnson

Dorothy Jean Johnson, 93, of Kokomo, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 7:30 PM, in Valparaiso. She was born May 29, 1926, in New Castle, to Cassel and Mary (Greenstreet) Zirkle. On June 27, 1948, she married Lloyd Lee Johnson, in New Castle, and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2009.
Dorothy graduated from New Castle High School and Ball State University. She worked as an elementary teacher at Palmer School from 1948 to 1953 and substituted in every Kokomo School until her retirement in 1988. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and playing bridge. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Delta Kappa Gamma, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Eastern Star, PEO Chapter C, Kokomo Country Club, Kokomo Travel Club and the Dig & Hoe Garden Club.
Survivors include her daughters, Dianna (Rich) Heavilin, of Valparaiso, and Deborah Johnson-Hawks and life partner Sally Freedom Hawks, of Brookline, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Alyssa (Jake) Overmyer of Argos, Brant (Jennifer) Heavilin, Craig (Bethany) Heavilin of Valparaiso, Ryan (Kimberly) Heavilin, of Michigan City, Seamus Hawks, of Boston, Massachusetts, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, with Pastor Brian Cook officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Grace United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
