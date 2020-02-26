Dorothy J. (Dunlap) Robertson

Dorothy J. Robertson, 87, Russiaville, passed away at 11:00 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Kokomo. She was born November 23, 1932 to Paul G. Dunlap and Alta Opal (George) Dunlap. On September 1, 1963, she married Kenneth H. Robertson at Oakland Christian Church near Russiaville, and he preceded her in death, July 18, 2014.
Dorothy was a 1950 graduate of Western High School. She was a member of Oakland Christian Church. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, fishing, camping, playing Bingo, and participating in the Western Buddy Bags Program.
The family of Dorothy would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Waterford Place Health Campus and St. Vincent Kokomo for their kindness and care.
She is survived by her son, Darrell Mote of Russiaville; sister, Mary Massey of Kokomo; brother, Paul Dunlap Jr. and wife Beckie of Russiaville; sister, Betty Pohlman and husband Roland of Kokomo; sister, Lucille Wilhoite of Kokomo; brother, Jim Dunlap and wife Marilyn of Kokomo; sister in law, Ethel Bean and husband Gene; also, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her special dog, Max.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruby Purvis; sister, Jane Rawles; and a brother Tom Dunlap.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to Noon Saturday the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the Western Buddy Bags Program. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
