Dorothy I Shively

Dorothy Shively, 101, of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 19, 2021, at Golden Living of Kokomo. She was born on April 11, 1920, in Kokomo, Indiana, the daughter of John and Bessie (Norris) Irick. In 1939, Dorothy married Chalmer R. Cunningham, who passed away in 1960. In 1966, she married Laurel Shively, who passed away in 1986.
She retired from Delco Electronics after many years. She loved reading and traveling with her late husband, Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Glen Cunningham; brothers, Raymond, Maynard, Floyd and Lloyd Irick; sisters, Violet, Madeline and Lucille; great-grandson, Shaun Fox.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marcia Hodson; daughter-in-law, Beverly Cunningham; grandchildren, James Hodson, of Maine, Laurie (Mark) Fox, of Lascassis, Tennessee, Jeffrey (Annette) Hodson, of Galveston, Indiana, Bradley (Yvette) Hodson, of Converse, Indiana, Deborah (Jeff) Ploss, of Galveston, Indiana, Thomas (Shelly) Cunningham, of Kokomo, Indiana, Tamara (Ron) Williams, of Galveston, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, Indiana. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online guestbook is at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.