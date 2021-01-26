Dorothy B. Curran, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital, in Kokomo. She was born on December 23, 1926 in Kokomo, to the late Lonnie and Cloa Waggoner. She married Richard Curran on April 8, 1971, in Indianapolis, and he preceded her in death in 2016.
Dorothy retired from Delco after 30+ years. She stayed busy following retirement, working at Goodwill and shopping at flea markets and garage sales. She was a 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Kokomo Chapter 89 and the Church of One Accord. Dorothy's greatest love was her family. She loved unconditionally and was instrumental in her granddaughters' and grandchildren lives. She loved playing cards and visiting with friends. She will be missed greatly.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Heidi Vint, Samantha Runge (Dan), and Erin Maass (Michael); a grandson, Brian Curran; a step-daughter-in-law, Debra Curran; 3 great-grandchildren, Madeline Vint, Ciara Bright, and Denise Runge; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Chuck Whitsett; her second husband, Richard; her sister Ruth and her brother Dale; her son, Ron Whitsett; her step-son, Tom Curran; and her great-grandson, Hayden Vint.
Services for Dorothy will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 28, at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel, with Pastor Caylob Baldwin officiating. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 12-2pm, also at the Mortuary. A limit of 50 guests will be allowed inside at a time. Dorothy will be entombed next to her husband, Richard, at Sunset Memory Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/ Messages of condolence may be left at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com
Ellers Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.
Psalms 94:19 When the cares of my heart are many, your consolations cheer my soul.