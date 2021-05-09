Dorothy A. Powell, 86, Mulberry, Indiana, formerly of Greentown, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Mulberry Health. She was born on July 7, 1934, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Lowell E. and Georgia (Ellis) Symons-Durham. On June 19, 1955, at Southside Christian Church in Kokomo, she married Donald W. Powell, and he survives.

She graduated from Eastern High School in 1952.

Dorothy had been a homemaker and was a receptionist for the Greentown Clinic, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greentown and enjoyed playing bridge with the Bridge Club in Greentown.

She is survived by husband, Donald Powell; daughters, Lisa Ann (Daniel) Lahrman, of Mulberry, Indiana, Kathryn Gaye (Robert) Becker, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Susan Elizabeth (Greg) Waldrip, of Wichita, Kansas; son, Daniel Wayne Powell, of Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren, Nicholas and Andrew Lahrman, Ashley Tiner, Allyson Saul, Jackson, Spencer and Elizabeth Waldrip, Grant and Sarah Powell; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Anthony, Clayton, and Christopher Lahrman, Blake and Emmy Tiner, Madeline and Weston Saul; sister, Doris June Harvey, of Kokomo, Indiana; and sister in law, Linda (Bob) Blair, of Greentown, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lowell E. Symons; sisters, Lois Jean Hunt, Mary McNutt and Carolyn Sue (Larry) Smith.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, with funeral services at 3:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 127 S. Meridian St., Greentown. Burial will follow the services in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown.

The family would like to thank Mulberry Health, especially Carol, Sarah, Tiffany, and Jake for the excellent care of our mother.

Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown assisted the family with arrangements.