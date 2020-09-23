Dorothea Louisa Burns

Dorothea (Dottie) Louisa Sauer Burns went to her eternal home on September 22, 2020. Dottie was born on June 5, 1932 to Louisa Winstel Sauer and Herman Sauer, Sr in Philadelphia, PA. She grew up in Quintin and Salem, NJ. She joined the Air Force in 1951. While in the Air Force she was stationed in several places including Illinois, Colorado and Hawaii. While stationed in Hawaii she married Hobart Burns on Nov. 15, 1954. They moved to Kokomo, IN in 1957.
Dottie was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was very active in many activities and groups at the church including; The Altar Rosery Society, Ladies of Charity, Daughters of Isabella and Serra Club. She retired from Delco, after 27 years, in 1994. After her retirement she continued to volunteer at the church in many different groups and activities. She also volunteered at CAM and the Literacy Coalition. While working at Delco Dottie attended Indiana University Kokomo. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts in 1984.
She is survived by one son; Steven Burns, two daughters; Pam (Jeff) Dillman and Barb (Lee) Davenport, and one daughter in law, Denise Burns. She was preceded in death by one son, Bruce Burns. She has six grandchildren: Jeffrey (Jennifer) Dillman, Jackie (Derek) Dillman Irick, Andrew Burns, Stacy (Patrick Littlewood) Burns, Lee Davenport and Ariel Davenport. She has one great grandchild; Jackson Dillman. She is survived by one sister, Barbara Hyson. She was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, IN 46901. A rosary service will be at 11:30 AM at the church on Friday. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at the church on Friday. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com