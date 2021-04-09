Doris Sue Pyle, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 10:45 p. m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1940, to the late Raymond and Jennie Marie (Murphy) Richey. On August 31, 1957 at the Church of the Brethren in Kokomo, she married Jerry Dean Pyle and he survives.
Doris was a 1957 graduate of Kokomo High School. She attended Indiana University Kokomo and in 1987 she graduated from the Kokomo School of Licensed Practical Nursing. She worked at Century Villa and Windsor Estates as a geriatric nurse until she retired. Doris also worked for Marsh supermarket, Continental Steel Employees Federal Credit Union and JC Penney.
She was a member of Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene and founding member of North Kokomo Grace Brethren Church. Doris enjoyed watching her flowers grow, listening to gospel hymns, attending gospel sings, shopping, working crosswords, playing with her border collie, Molly, and attending the annual vacation to Daytona Beach FL.
Doris is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Scott “Gregory” Pyle and wife Paula Pendergraft-Pyle, Kingwood, TX., Dean “Jerry” Pyle and wife Missy “Malinda” Pyle, Point Isabel, IN., Elizabeth “Betsy” Haberfield and husband Timothy Haberfield, Indianapolis, IN.; sisters, Maxine Myers and Marjorie Butts; grandchildren, Joshua Pyle, James “Louie” Pyle, Levi Pyle and Tamara Hardwick; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Donald Gene Richey, Erma Hoover, Marie Newlin, Roger Richey and Harold Richey; mother-in-law, Wilma Millie Pyle; sister-in-law, Tonita Koon; and brother-in-law, Bill Pyle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Nevada Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association and the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory. Messages of condolences can be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
