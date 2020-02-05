Doris Jean (Mcculley) Sturgeon

Doris Jean Sturgeon, 90, Kokomo, passed away at 2:29 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born November 6, 1929, in Bell City, Missouri, the daughter of the late James & Merle (Jennings) McCulley. On December 30, 1980, she married Robert Sturgeon who preceded her in death on August 16, 1993.
Doris is survived by her children, Larry (Tana) Haynes, Denver, Indiana, Phyllis (Blaine) King, Kokomo, and Donna Miller, Kokomo; grandchildren, Shannon (Ronad) Smith, Nicole Perez, Danielle Barrett, Dawn (Jason) Carver, Jaquline Haynes, Farrah (Kevin) Spangler, Tammy Shultz, Amber (Kenny) Studabaker, Larry R. (Lisa) Haynes, Angela (Shane) Pickens, Breanna (Nate) Woorley, Holly Corwin, and Braedon Miller, along with 34 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Tommy McCulley and Delane McCulley.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Zion Tabernacle Church, 404 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Bobby Carter officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-1 pm Thursday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
