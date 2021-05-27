Dorinda K. Harvey, 73 of Tipton, died at 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her residence surrounded by family and friends. She was born on March 4, 1948 in Elwood, Indiana to Bernard Francis & Delores May (Parnell) Dane.
Dorinda loved kids and being outdoors. She was a school bus driver for Hamilton Heights Schools until she retired in 2020. Dorinda was a graduate of Tipton High School. She enjoyed camping, kayaking, white water rafting, and scuba diving. She adored her grandkids and enjoyed the time they spent together playing.
She is survived by three children, Tooter Harvey wife Julie Wesner of Tipton, Jim Harvey and wife Brittani of Arcadia, and Jason Harvey of Cicero; siblings, Dianna Creasy and husband Ray of Tipton, Cricket Hughes-Wyrick and husband Kim of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Emili and James Harvey. In addition to her parents Dorinda was preceded in death by a brother Donald Dane and a sister Darlene Frazier.
Funeral services for Dorinda will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Brown presiding. Burial will follow in St. Johns Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will be on Friday from noon until time of the service. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Dorinda’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Harvey family.