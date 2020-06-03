Dora Lee Walker, 88, of Tipton passed away May 30, 2020, at 11:54pm. She was born January 6, 1932, in Celina (Clay County), Tennessee, to Samuel Turner and Floy Gladys (Gilpatrick) Brown, who both preceded her in death on November 29, 1999, and December 10, 2001, respectively. She married Lewis Walker on April 16, 1949, who preceded her in death on September 15, 2017. Her only child, Donna Jean (Walker) Wright, also preceded her in death on July 23, 2017.
Dora worked on the family farm growing up and after moving to Indiana, worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo, Indiana. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved to travel and visited many of the States in the United States, as well as other countries. She loved bird watching and tending to her flowers.
Dora’s surviving family include one son-in-law, Carl Wright of Tipton; three grandsons, Tim Wright and wife Kristi, Arcadia; Chris Wright and fiancée Becky Rogers, Greentown; Zach Wright, Tipton; great-grandchildren, Bethany Wright-Sparling and husband Benji, Cody Wright, Cameron Wright and wife Katelyn, Kendra Wright and fiancé Randy James, Jr., Wesley Fruth, Zoe Wright, and Addyleigh Fruth; great-great-grandchildren Brynlee Sparling and Kelaya James.
Dora is also survived by a sister Jean (Brown) Royse of a Tennessee, a brother James T. Brown of Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides her husband Lewis and daughter Donna, she was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Turner and Floy Gladys (Gilpatrick) Brown, a brother “Brownie” Brown and a sister Eva Nell (Brown) Redmon.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton with Ronnie Whittemore presiding. No visitation is scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics, 6200 Technology Center Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is handling arrangements.