Donna Sue Richey, 84, passed away on August 20, 2021 in Whitestown, Indiana. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana on November 7, 1936 to the late Esther Elizabeth Ladow (Hendrix) and Donald Manson Ladow. Donna graduated from Kokomo High School in 1955 and married Jesse Darrell Richey, her high school sweetheart, on June 12 of that same year. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2012.
Donna was a lifelong wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her beloved dogs, planting flowers and gardening, crocheting, watching Blue Bloods, and listening to Elvis. Her faith in our Savior Jesus Christ drove her desire to serve at the church and continuously help others.
Surviving to carry on Donna's legacy include her two daughters, Kimberly Dawn Cunningham (Robert) and Tamara Rene Richey; her spiritual sister, Linda Lunsford; three grandchildren, Nathanael Joseph Cunningham, Sarah Elizabeth Pyatt, and Levi Richey Pyle; three great grandchildren, Bryson Donald Cunningham, Regan Nicole Pyatt, and Brenna Grace Pyatt.
Services for Donna will be held at 12pm on Monday, August 30 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo, Indiana. Friends and loved ones may gather for a time of visitation starting at 10am until the start of the service.
Donna will be laid to rest at Kokomo Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Richey family.