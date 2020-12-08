Donna Rose (Madden) Boucher

Donna Rose Boucher, 84, Greentown, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at her home. She was born January 17, 1936, in Ft. Wayne, the daughter of the late Robert & Martha (Pretty) Madden. On June 6, 1954, she married Thomas Mark Boucher who preceded her in death.
Donna retired in 1999 from Delco Electronics. She enjoyed crafts, spending time with family and her grandchildren. She was active with the Delco retirees group and quilting group.
Donna is survived by her children, Tom (Pam) Boucher and Pam (Ken) Cretcher; grandchildren, Christopher Long (Amy Richards), Chad Long (Heather Short), Casandra Long, Matthew Long, Kevin Boucher (Emilie Hubbard) and Sabrina (Nate) Rogers; great-grandchildren, Somer Short, Adrian Short, Madison Long, Loa Long, Cayden Long, Hensley Long, Evelynn Long, Bella Rogers, Maddy Rogers, Lilly Rogers, Clayton Rogers and Nolan Boucher; and adopted daughter, Amanda Shiflet.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; and sons, Thomas Mark Boucher II and Robert Fredrick Boucher.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian Street, Greentown. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has assisted the family with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
