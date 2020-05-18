Donna Marie Lane Randes, 63, of Shalimar, Florida, passed away on May 15, 2020 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
Donna grew up in Fairhope, Alabama. She graduated from Fairhope High School in 1974. She also attended Faulkner State Community College. Donna also resided in Kokomo, IN, Foley, AL, and Destin, FL during her life.
Donna is survived by Jim Randes, by her parents, Alton Lane Sr. and Mary of Fairhope, AL, her siblings and spouses, Theresa Wikle and Terry of Daphne, AL, Alton Lane Jr. and Susan of Holly Springs, NC, and Darrin Lane and Kelle of Mobile, AL. She is also survived by children and spouses Greg and Beth Roberts of Huntersville, NC, Jason and Nikki Roberts of Denver, CO, and David and Brittany Roberts of Trenton, FL, and grandchildren Logan Roberts, Mackenzie Roberts, Grady Roberts, and Huck Roberts, and other family and friends.
The family has elected not to hold a service at this time due to current gathering restrictions. A small private gathering will be held at a future date to remember Donna’s life with loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to your favorite charitable organization.