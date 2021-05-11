Donna Maria Roberts went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 30, 2021, peacefully at her home. She was born June 17, 1955, in Philadelphia, PA. The daughter of George D. Roberts and Rosemary G. Roberts (Johnson).
Donna was a 1973 graduate from Hayworth high school and went on to work at General Motors. She was a loving and dedicated mother to her two children, Jessica and Jordan, first and foremost. Donna loved spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them all about Jesus. Donna had a great sense of humor and could always make you laugh. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel to Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, to camp and canoe. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Jessica Roberts, sisters; Diane Roberts and Rose (Mark) Shallenberger, sister in law; Suzanne Roberts, brothers; Paul Roberts, John (Mary) Roberts, Mark (Susan) Roberts, and Brian (Donna) Roberts, grandchildren; Whitney, Destiney, Jaydelynn, Caleb, Emily and Brenden, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, son; Jordan Mathew Paul Roberts, brother; George Roberts, and great nephew; Christian Reede.
A special thanks to Dr. Jessica Durk, Tiffany, and Angelica, and the rest of the amazing oncology team at Ascension.
A Celebration of life in Donna’s honor will be held at Eller’s Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1pm. with Pastor Jeff Russell officiating. Gathering will be prior from 11am to 1pm.