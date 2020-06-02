Donna M. Andrews

Donna Marea Andrews, 75 of Kokomo, passed away at Community Howard Hospital of Kokomo on Wednesday May 27, 2020. She was born in Michigan City to Sam Ankony and Wanda Ankony (Pochron) on June 7, 1944.
She married Ken Andrews, of Kokomo, in 1968. They separated in 1998 and he preceded her in passing in 2005.
She attended Elston High School in Michigan City, graduating with the class of 1962. Donna earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Indiana University, Bloomington in 1968. Donna furthered her education by earning her Masters in Education from Indiana University, Kokomo in 2002. She worked as a school teacher in Michigan City before moving to Kokomo and working as a full time homemaker after having children. She was a frequent substitute teacher and volunteer with the Kokomo school district.
Donna was a kind friend to all who knew her. She organized and attended many family and friend reunions over the years. She volunteered with several organizations, including the American Cancer Society. When not relaxing in her back garden or reading on her sunporch, she enjoyed keeping up with public affairs, the news of the day, the latest movies, and exhibits at local and regional museums. She enjoyed interior decorating, and had a sharp eye for clothing and design of all kinds. During basketball season you could find her watching her beloved Indiana Hoosiers, always rooting from her living room or courtside when she had the chance.
She also loved adventuring beyond home. Her travel destinations included local favorites around the Great Lakes all the way to the mountains of the Carolinas, the beaches on either coast, the deserts of the Southwest, and a trip to Europe to celebrate her 65th birthday. She was also an avid collector of sea glass, stopping to gather or purchase whenever she came close to a lake or ocean.
Surviving her are father Sam Ankony, age 100; sons Kevin Andrews, age 49, and Brad Andrews, age 46; and grandchildren Ethan, age 20, KJ, age 13, Sarah, age 8, and Cedar, age 5. Also preceding her in death are her mother Wanda Ankony (Pochron) in 2012.
Services for Donna at this time will be by video call at 1pm EDT on Saturday, June 13. Please check her Facebook page for an invitation. The family will plan an in-person celebration of her life when safe for members of her community to travel and gather. Her wish is to have her remains scattered across Lake Michigan, a place of peace for her.
The family is trusting Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center with arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the American Cancer Society.