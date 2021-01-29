Donna Lynne Chambers, 74, Russiaville, Indiana, passed away peacefully early on January 27, 2021, after spending the previous evening with her family. She was born November 15, 1946, in Kokomo, Indiana, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Phoebe E. Goodnight. On October 29, 1966, she married Max A. Chambers who survives. Donna and Max have been members of Russiaville United Methodist Church for their entire lives.
Donna graduated from Western High School in 1965 followed by a year of education at the Kokomo Business College. Over the years, Donna worked in the offices of Kokomo Gas & Fuel, Goodyear Tire, Russiaville Feed & Grain, Indiana Farm Systems, and Stout and Son Funeral Home & Home Furnishings. She loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren watching the events and activities in which they participated. Donna longed to bask in the sun and get a beautiful tan walking the beaches of Siesta Key and St. Petersburg, FL. She enjoyed when she could sit on her porch in the swing, when she was able, she would work in the garden, make canned goods and homemade ketchup. Donna would always be sure that any gathering had plenty of cream pie.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Karen (Scott) Mills, of Bluffton, and Gail (Brad) Smith, of Lebanon; son, Derek (Samantha) Chambers, of Kokomo; grandchildren, Amber (Jordan) Shady, Alex Mills, Carly Smith, Aidan Smith, Parker Chambers, Spencer Chambers, Abigail Chambers, and Mason McDonough; one great-grandson, Calvin Shady; sister, Nancy Hobson; sister-in-law, Judy (Cecil) Coffey; nieces and nephews, Shelley (Dan) Johnson, Brad (Barb) Hobson, Dennis Hobson, Janet (Carolyn) Coffey, Joan (Ryan) Shrock, and Julie (Joe Stephens) Dalton; and several great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care of Donna. With a special thanks to Sheila and Diane.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Sheila Willimitis officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with son, Derek Chambers; nephew, Dennis Hobson; and grandsons Alex Mills, Parker Chambers, Spencer Chambers, Aidan Smith as pallbearers, and honorary pallbearer, Janet Coffey. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Indiana Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society; HDSA Indiana Chapter, PO Box 40464, Indianapolis, IN 46240, https://indiana.hdsa.org; or the Russiaville Community Food Bank in care of the Russiaville United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. The dedicated staff of Stout & Son Funeral Homes is honored to assist the family with Donna’s arrangements.
