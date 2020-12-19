Donna Joan Lytle, 84, Kokomo, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Waterford Place in Kokomo. She was born January 31, 1937, in Burlington, IN, the daughter of the late Donald F. and Irene (Landis) Bieghler. On July 31, 1954, she married Everette Lytle in Burlington, at the Burlington Church of Christ, and he survives.

Donna was a 1967 graduate of Carroll High School. She received a Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1973 from Indiana University. She began her teaching career at Carroll Elementary School. She then received her Master’s degree in Education in 1977.

Donna and Ms. Marcum became basketball coaches of the 5th and 6th grade girls’ team. It was the first year of girls’ competitive sports. She went on by herself for thirteen years. When those classes moved up to varsity, they won seven sectional basketball titles.

Donna was an accomplished musician. She was in the high school marching band where she learned to play trumpet. One of her fondest memories was on Memorial Day at Burlington Cemetery. She would go down in a deep ravine at the back of the cemetery and play taps on the trumpet. There wasn’t a dry eye in the place. People looked forward to it each year.

She loved her rose gardens, attending her son’s sporting events, and gospel music concerts. She was a devoted wife and mother. Donna was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She felt blessed and privileged to have taught and coached so many wonderful classes of pupils.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Edward (Cyna) Lytle, Argos, Jerry Lytle, Burlington, Andrew (Dawn) Lytle, Rochester, and Terry (Judy) Lytle, Kokomo; granddaughters, Carrie, Lafayette, Courtney, Kokomo, and Dennae, Missouri; grandsons, Joshua, Kokomo, Jeremy (Nicole), Kokomo, Billy (Amy), Flora, Daryl (Jena), Flora, and Shawn (Lulu), Burlington; 8 great-grandsons; and 10 great-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Lytle; and two brothers.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, IN. Burial will take place in Burlington Cemetery with Pastor Keith Wagoner officiating. Masks will be required to attend the visitation. Contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to Carroll Elementary School. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.