Donna Jean Williams, 81, of Kokomo, she went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 6:20pm, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 23, 1939 in Kokomo the late William and Clara Mae (Jackson) Davenport.
Donna worked at Ray's Drive-in for 27 years as a cook. She enjoyed adult coloring-books, listening to country music, and spending time with her family and friends. Donna was an avid Cubs and Pacers fan. She enjoyed her pets and loved her dogs, including Puggy and Winnie Pooh.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sabrina (Joe) DeYoung, of Valparaiso, Brenda Williams, of Kokomo, Betty Lynn (Ben) McClain, of Kokomo; two sons, Robert Williams, of Kokomo, and Anthony Williams, of Wanatah; 15 grandchildren, Danny, Billy, Alissha, Brandon, Andrew, Edward, Dawna Marie, Noe, Amanda, Anthony, Crystal, Kirsten, April Mae, Bobby, and Aaron; many great-grandchildren; many great great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Givens; several nieces and nephews; and canine companion, Winnie Pooh.
Preceded in death are her parents; three grandchildren, Jerie Leigh, Dalton Joe, and Edward; four brothers, Ronnie Davenport, William Davenport, Donald Davenport, Richard Davenport; sister, Betty Jo Shelby; and canine companion, Puggy.
The family of Donna would like to acknowledge and show gratitude to the staff of St. Vincent Hospice for all their support and care, specifically, Angie and Janelle.
The visitation for Donna will be on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 South Main, Kokomo, from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Facial masks are required and six-feet social distancing will be practiced. The funeral service will be on Monday, February 22, at 11:00 A.M., also at Ellers Main Chapel. For guests who can't make it Monday for funeral, we will be live streaming Donna's funeral on Facebook at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Crown Point.