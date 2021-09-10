Donna Jean (Silcox) Wyrick, age 74, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at IU Health Tipton. She was born on June 17, 1947 in Elwood to Joseph L Silcox and Martha Jean (Russell) Silcox. Donna married Larry L Wyrick on January 29, 1966 in Windfall, Indiana. She preceded him in death.
She was a graduate of Windfall High School in the Class of 1965. Donna looked forward to Christmas and going to see decorations at Christmas time. She treasured the time she spent shopping with her granddaughters. Donna loved watching her grandkids show their 4-H livestock. She enjoyed spending time in Tennessee and she really loved her dog Shay. Her family meant everything to her.
Donna was a believer in Christ and her faith was very important in her life. She and Larry were formerly members of Beulah Land Baptist Church.
Donna is survived by her three children, Kim (Cricket) Wyrick, Ginger (Brent) Walker and Clu (Colleen) Wyrick; grandchildren Coy and Lindsay Walker, Justin Wyrick and Saydie and Colby Wyrick; two sisters Connie (Bill) Cage and Jackie (Leon) Baird. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Martha Silcox.
Private family services will be held and she will be buried in Nevada Cemetery. Young-Nichols Funeral Home assisted the Wyrick family with arrangements.