Donna I. Catt, 76, of Kokomo, IN passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1944 the daughter of Oscar and Dorothy (Wallace) Young. She married Edward Catt who preceded her in death.
Donna retired after 30 years of service from Syndicate Sales. Surviving relatives include three daughters, Carolyn Catt; Rose Parks and Julie Ann Shepherd; brothers, Chuck Young and Oscar (Sandy) Young, Jr. ; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and one sister, Faye Glassburn.
Private services are being arranged by Ellers Mortuary 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Online guest book at www.ellersmortuary.com