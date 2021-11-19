Donna Eileen (Lake) Polk

Donna Eileen Polk, 87, passed away on October 18, 2021 at her residence. Her passing was preceded by her parents, siblings and her beloved daughter and husband.
Eileen was born April 30, 1933, in Galveston, Indiana. The daughter of Glen and Nellie Lake. She was one of four children that included twin brother, Gene, sisters, Mary and Margaret. On June 26, 1954, she married the love of her life, the former Robert F. Polk and the couple was blessed with two children, Michael and the late Patricia “Patty” Ann (Goff).
Eileen lived a full and lively life. She was a 1951 graduate of Galveston High School. Upon graduation she worked at Continental Steel in Kokomo, Indiana as an administrative assistant. After retiring Eileen and husband Bob moved to their home away from home at “the lake”, Lake Tippecanoe. They enjoyed their time at the lake for several years and later in life the two moved to Lake Placid, Fl. Traveling and entertaining friends and family were their greatest pastimes down in Florida and they never hesitated to let everyone know they were always welcome to come and see them.
Mamaw loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Going for boat rides, piano lessons, golf cart rides to the beach, feeding the birds and going out to eat at her favorite, all you can eat fish restaurant were amongst her favorite things to do with her “kids”. No matter how busy, Mamaw always made sure to send birthday cards so they arrived on time for everyone’s birthday. All of the kids looked forward to Mamaw’s red velvet cake and Florida oranges at Christmas time too.
Eileen also loved her hallmark movies, her dogs, waterskiing, strawberries and never missed an opportunity to go shopping with her daughter and granddaughter.
To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her son, Michael (Marcia) Polk; son-in-law, Garry Goff; grandchildren, Adam Goff, Brian Polk, Heidi (Aaron) Lauderbaugh, Matthew (Stephanie) Polk; and eight great-grandchildren, Matthew Polk, Caden Polk, Ashton Goff, Savannah Goff, Arya Polk, Gwen Polk, Faith Goff and Harper Ann Lauderbaugh.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Roy Arms III previously of Venus United Methodist Church, Lake Placid, Florida officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-3 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.