Donna Darlene (Toth) Tepe, 63, Kokomo, passed away Wednesday December 9, 2020, at Century Villa Health Care and Rehabilitation in Greentown. She was born June 15, 1957, in McKeesport, PA, the daughter of the late Bernard & Edith (Curtisan) Toth and sister of the late Judy McCorkle.
Donna worked in hardware and as a florist before becoming a homemaker after marriage. She enjoyed a number of activities that included painting, camping, bird watching, photography, shelling and collecting salt and pepper shakers, but most of all, she loved and adored her children.
Donna is survived by her husband, J. Jeffrey Tepe; children, Kristen M. Tepe and Andrew M. Tepe, all of Kokomo; sister, Nancy M. Toth, Peru; brother-in-law, Raymond McCorkle, Clairton, PA; nephew, Raymond McCorkle, Clairton, PA, along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made be made in Donna’s memory to the CJD Foundation at cjdfoundation.org/donate. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Donna's family, please visit our floral store.