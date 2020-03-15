Donna Darlene (Price) Meyer

Donna Darlene Meyer, 59, of Peru, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born October 31, 1960, in Lafayette, to Halford and Clara (Harshman) Price. On January 18, 1980, she married Art Meyer, at the Southdowns Wesleyan Church in Kokomo, and he survives.
Donna graduated from Taylor High School. She had worked at the Indian Heights Elementary School as a cook, Cathy’s Daycare, My Favorite Muffin, and Grissom Pizza and Video. Donna enjoyed listening to music, hanging out by the campfire, watching sunsets from her window and spending time with her husky, Remington. She loved being with family, especially her grandkids.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughters, Tiffany (Sean) Jones and Miranda Pearce; son, Eli (Becka) Meyer; eight grandkids, Branson and Kelbey Jones, Hannah Hendershott, Isaac and Abigael Pearce, and Kaelynn, Brooklynn and Brinley Meyer; a great-grandbaby due in September; her parents; sisters, Tammy (Jack) Rayn and Becky (David) Furnish; and fifteen nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Nicole Waldmann, and two nephews, Jeremy Waldmann and Jarrod Furnish.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Doug Benham officiating. Burial will take place in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
