Donald Robert Fiscus, 84, Sharpsville, passed away at 8:49 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis. He was born August 4, 1936, in Bloomfield, to Claude and Kathleen (Hasler) Fiscus. On May 17, 1958, he married Patricia L. Welcher, at the Salem Baptist Church in Windfall, and she survives.
In his late teens, Don moved to Kokomo with his family for better job opportunities. He was an electrician for most of his working years. He worked at Continental Steel 25 years and Chrysler for 10 years before retiring in 2001. Don was always volunteering to help the many friends he and Pat had in the Sharpsville and Kokomo area. His group of friends expanded to Lake Nyona where he and Pat spent summers for the past 25 years at the lake house that Don treasured. Also, they made many friends in Bonita Springs, Florida area where he and Pat spent several winters. Don truly enjoyed the outdoors and fishing was his passion. He spent many years traveling with friends and family to Michigan in pursuit of big bluegill and we will miss his colorful stories about catching fish. Don was also revered for his stand-up comedy during the many bus tour vacations they enjoyed with friends from the Sharpsville area.
Don and his family have been blessed with enormous support from family and friends during his recent illness. The family wants to thank the community for the prayers and well wishes during this time. Additionally, we want to recognize the doctors and nurses at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center for their excellent care and advice during Don’s illness.
In addition to his wife Pat, survivors include his children, Alan (Jill) Fiscus, Russiaville; Barry (Alicia) Fiscus, Boston, MA; Lynn (John) Jurney, Carmel; and Bradley (Shelley) Fiscus, Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Eric (Miranda) Fiscus, Evan (Sabrina) Fiscus, Abby (Ben) Hayes, Chelsee (Levi) Hatfield, Corban Fiscus, Carson Fiscus, Zach Fiscus, Erinne Fiscus, Joseph (Katie) Jurney, Jacob Jurney, Maré Fiscus, Collins Fiscus; great-grandchildren Arthur Fiscus, Ava Fiscus, Harper and Judah Hayes, Lexi, Lilly, and Levi Hatfield, Rilynn and Cade Fiscus; siblings Barbara Miller, Jasonville and Jerry (Helen) Fiscus, Kokomo and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Megan Fiscus; sister Marilyn (Allen) Crone; and brother-in-law Robert Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Rock Prairie Church, 421 Ash St., Tipton with Pastor (and nephew) Jeff Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Contributions may be made in Don’s memory to the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
