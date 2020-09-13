Donald Robert Fiscus, 84, Sharpsville, passed away at 8:49 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis. He was born August 4, 1936, in Bloomfield, to Claude and Kathleen (Hasler) Fiscus. On May 17, 1958, he married Patricia L. Welcher, at the Salem Baptist Church in Windfall, and she survives.
Donald attended Bloomfield High School. He worked as an electrician at Continental Steel for 25 years and at Chrysler for 10 years. Donald was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and loved fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the lake house that he and Patricia had owned for 25 years on Nyona Lake.
In addition to his wife, Patricia Fiscus, survivors include his children, Alan (Jill) Fiscus, Barry (Alicia) Fiscus, Lynn (John) Jurney and Bradley (Shelley) Fiscus; grandchildren, Eric (Miranda) Fiscus, Evan (Sabrina) Fiscus, Abby (Ben) Hayes, Chelsee (Levi) Hatfield, Corban Fiscus, Carson Fiscus, Zach Fiscus, Erinne Fiscus, Joseph (Katie) Jurney, Jacob Jurney, Maré Fiscus and Collins Fiscus; great-grandchildren, Arthur Fiscus, Ava Fiscus, Harper and Judah Hayes, Lexi, Lilly and Levi Hatfield, and Rilynn and Cade Fiscus; and siblings, Barbara Miller and Jerry (Helen) Fiscus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Megan Fiscus; sister, Marilyn (Allen) Crone; and brother-in-law, Robert Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Rock Prairie Church, 421 Ash St., Tipton, with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
